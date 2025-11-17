SNEPCo MD Inducted Fellow Of NSChE

The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) has inducted the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams and 19 others as Fellows for outstanding contributions to the profession.

According to a statement yesterday by the Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, they were accorded the highest honour of the Society at its 55th conference and annual general meeting held on Saturday November 15th in Enugu.

NSChE National President, Bayo OlarewajuAlo, advised them to continue “to inspire younger engineers, shape industrial polices and drive sustainable growth through innovation and ethical practice.”