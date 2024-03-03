Sneha Mehta, Jade Oyateru Speak On Uncover’s Blemish Control Serum

Breakout and blemish have been one of the most common skin issues in the world. Several beauty brands have launched research to find lasting solutions to this skin care problem and presently, Uncover, the pioneering African self-care startup dedicated to crafting best-in-class skincare solutions, recently unveiled its groundbreaking ‘I Am Restored’ Blemish Control Serum. According to Uncover Co- Founder & COO, Jade Oyateru: “The I Am Restored Serum represents more than a blemish control product. It is a testament to our unwavering dedication to African women. Our team, comprising highly experienced formulation scientists, all melanated women with over 15 years of expertise, worked diligently on its development for nearly two years.

By integrating formula scientists well-versed in the unique needs of melanated skin and incorporating the insights of marginalized women through focus groups, Uncover can proudly state that we are amplifying the voices of this consumer base.” She also stated that Uncover is steadfast in its commitment to elevating skincare standards and becoming a beacon of excellence in the industry. “Launching the I Am Re- stored Serum is just one stride in its ongoing mission to provide effective solutions. With a focus on continuous innovation and a deep understanding of the unique characteristics of melanin-rich skin, Uncover is poised to introduce a range of products that empower individu- als across the continent to nurture their skin with the care it deserves.”

Uncover Co-Founder and CEO, Sneha Mehta, was excited to share that The Experi- ence Hub, which marked the official unveiling of the brand in Lagos symbolizes their passion for fostering communities where shared experiences and empowering conversations re- define the narrative of beauty. “Imagine a world where beauty belongs to you, not to standards. That’s the future we’re asking our community to help us create,” she said. Meticulously formulated in Korea and tested in Nigeria and Kenya, the ‘I Am Restored Blemish Control Serum’ marks a transformative breakthrough in blemish prevention and healing. Its formulation prioritizes the specific needs of melanin-rich skin, providing a distinctive solution tailored for the African consumer.

Enriched with mandelic acid for gentle exfoliation, salicylic acid to thoroughly unclog pores, and the calming anti-inflammatory agent Azelaic acid, the I Am Restored Blemish Control Serum offers an effective, safe, and budget-friendly solution to reduce pimples and prevent future breakouts.