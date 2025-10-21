New Telegraph

October 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Snapchat, Zoom, Canvas…

Snapchat, Zoom, Canvas Affected As AWS Experiences Downtime

An internet outage recorded by Amazon Web Services (AWS) yesterday prevented access to several major apps and websites.

Downdetector, an outage tracking site, told BBC that it has recorded more than four million reports of issues globally earlier today from users, which is more than double the 1.8 million reports the tracker records on a full weekday normally.

“At 06:56 UTC (02:56 AM EDT) users started reporting issues with AWS, in particular with the US East 1 region,” Downdetector said. “As of 09:50 AM BST (08:50 UTC), over 500 companies, across all of our 66 sites, are reporting issues.”

AWS downtime affected platforms depending on its cloud service, such as Snapchat, Zoom, Roblox, Clash Royale, My Fitness Pal, Life360, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Canvas, Wordle, Signal, and Coinbase.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

UNILAG: Scholars, Experts, Policymakers Unite On AI Revolution
Read Next

Sightsavers Laments As 4.25m Blind Nigerians Lack Access To Eye Care Services