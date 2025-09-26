Snakebite Victims Pay N500,000 For Anti-Venom Treatment In Gombe

Snakebite patients in Gombe State yesterday decried the soaring cost of life-saving treatment. Some of the patients, who spoke to reporters in the Kaltungo Local Government Area, appealed to the state and Federal Government to act swiftly.

Ali Idris, a resident of Bojude, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was bitten by a snake and spent eight days in hospital. He said: “Upon arrival, l was informed that the hospital had no anti-snake venom in stock.

“To survive, I had to purchase two vials of the drug from external sources at a total cost of N500,000.” Although Idris is now recovering, he described the experience as both traumatic and financially draining.

He said: “It wasn’t easy to raise that kind of money. Most snakebite patients are poor people from rural communities. “There are still patients in the hospital who cannot afford the treatment, we are begging the government to help us.”

Abubakar Muhammed, a patient from Abuja-Bula, said he managed to buy one vial of antisnake venom for N250,000, but not without great difficulty.