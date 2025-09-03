Snake Kills 14-Year-Old IDP In Benue

A snake bite has killed a 14-year-old Internally Displaced boy, Chagu Terhemen, in Benue State. Terhemen was earlier bitten by snake last Friday and died yesterday (Tuesday).

Our correspondent gathered that the late victim was going to the farm with his father at Tse Kyomke Mbapupuu in Gaambe Ushin Council Ward in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State when he was bitten by snake.

One of the displaced persons, Terna Ibaah had on Sunday raised the alarm that the 14 year old snake bite victim had defied traditional treatment as he started to convulse.

Ibaah who sent a message to our correspondent in Makurdi onTuesday morning, revealed that the boy was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi on the order of the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency and Management Agency, James Iorpuu yesterday.