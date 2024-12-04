Snake Island Port Development To Gulp $1bn

Share

The development of Snake Island Port is to cost its concessionaire, Nigerdock $1 billion. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerdock have signed an agreement to enable the company develop the port, after which it would be concessioned for 45 years, with an option for extension.

The port facility would be built on an 85-hectare site within the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone and will feature a multipurpose port with three terminals.

In 2023, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the project, which aims to drive major infrastructure development nationwide.

Nigerdock was granted Free Zone and Port Status by the Presidency in 2005, which led to the establishment of the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone.

In 2017, the NPA and the Nigeria Customs Service approved direct shipping for the facility, and in 2021, the NPA authorised cargo handling operations.

On the latest decission, the Nigerdock Chairman, Maher Jarmakani, described the port as a ground breaking collaboration between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the company.

He explained: “Snake Island Port is a landmark project that will attract an estimated $1 billion in foreign direct investment and strengthen Nigeria’s role in international trade.

Following government approval, we have ensured regulatory compliance to align Snake Island Port within the Lagos Port ecosystem.

“By working closely with the NPA, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and other stakeholders, this project will stimulate maritime industry growth and unlock new opportunities in Nigeria’s blue economy.”

Also, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, expressed the authority’s commitment towards the expansion of the Nigerian port capacity.

According to him, “this agreement reflects the government’s ambition to enhance regional competitiveness in the global maritime sector.

Through policies promoting openness, transparency and capacity building, the NPA is partnering with private sector players like Nigerdock to deliver value-driven investments.”

