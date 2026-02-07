Snake Bites: Nigeria’s Hidden Health Danger

•Bitten limb should be kept at heart level, says Babalola

•Type of snake, measures taken on victim determine outcome of bite –Ezeibe

•‘To avoid snakes, keep environment clean, be wary of pests’

Snake bites affect a huge number of people. Yet, it’s rare to hear it been spoken about as a public health problem even when reports say the burden of death and disability due to snake bites in the country could be higher than some infectious diseases, reports ISIOMA MADIKE

In most Nigerian villages, towns, and cities, snakes inevitably evoke reactions of fear and helplessness. Even at that, the non-availability of effective and low-cost antivenoms is more dreadful than the fear of snakes itself.

Unfortunately, it takes the tragedy of the rich, popular, or a public figure for people to start asking questions that will elicit actions. Globally, Nigeria is said to be ranked 3rd highest in incidence of snake bites, 2nd in amputations with a Global Ranking at 19.

According to the data, Nigeria has an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 cases of snake bites annually, with around 2,000 deaths and 1,700 to 2,000 amputations, annually.

The country is, indeed, among the worst affected by snake bites globally. The burden, according to media reports, is highest in the North and Middle Belt regions during the rainy season. Snake bites hit the poorest of the poor, who often turn to traditional healers for treatment.

One of various reasons for this is that they cannot access, let alone afford, conventional medical treatment. Recently, a 26-year-old singer, who featured in Season 3 of ‘The Voice Nigeria’, Ifunanya Nwangene, died after being bitten by a snake. She was reportedly taken to two separate hospitals in search of urgent medical care.

Sadly, Ifunanya was allegedly left without treatment after both facilities were said to lack the re- quired antivenom. Sam Ezugwu, the leader of the Amemuso Choir, of which Ifunanya was a member, was quoted to have said that two snakes were extracted from her home.

Footage that circulated on social media also showed a snake handler removing a third medium-sized snake from her apartment. But before Ifunanya’s death, there had been two earlier incidents of fatal snake bites in Abuja.

For instance, in 2021, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operative, Lance Corporal Bercy Ogah, reportedly died after a venomous snake bit her in the toilet. Earlier in 2015, an unnamed young man in Yangoji Community in Kwali Area Council was said to have died from a snake bite while hunting near a stream.

While reacting to the incidence of snake bites in recent time, a consultant Ophthalmologist & Public Health Advocate, Prof. Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, told this reporter that snake bites are largely preventable.

To effectively do this is to avoid walking barefoot, especially at night, he said. He added: “Clear bushes around homes, keep surroundings clean, and avoid dumping refuse close to living areas. Use a torch when walking in poorly lit areas, and avoid putting hands into holes, bushes, or piles of firewood.

“Farmers and outdoor workers should wear boots and protective clothing. “The first response should be to remain calm and immobilise the affected limb. Panic and unnecessary movement increase venom spread. The bitten limb should be kept at heart level.

“Do not cut the wound, suck out venom, apply tourniquets, ice, herbs, or chemicals. The victim should be taken to the nearest hospital immediately.

“Unfortunately, anti-snake venom is not consistently available in many Nigerian hospitals, including urban centres.

“In the absence of anti-venom, supportive hospital care remains crucial: monitoring vital signs, managing shock, treating bleeding disorders, preventing infection, and respiratory support when needed.

“Early hospital presentations can be lifesaving even before anti-venom is administered. Babalola said that the majority of snake bites are survivable, especially when victims present early and receive appropriate medical care. Many bites, according to the professor, are “dry bites” (no venom injected).

The mortality increases main- ly due to delayed presentation, harmful first-aid practices, and lack of access to anti-venom, he said.

He added: “Snake bites should be formally recognised as a public health priority. The government can ensure steady procurement and distribution of effective anti-venom, train healthcare work- ers, establish regional treatment centres, support surveillance and data collection, and educate the public on prevention and safe first aid. “Avoid traditional remedies and delays.

Time is critical. Victims should be transported safely to a hospital, preferably lying down. Identification of the snake is not essential and should not put oth- ers at risk.

“Hospitals should adopt stan- dardised snake bite management protocols. “With increasing urban expansion, environmental disruption, and climate change, snake–human encounters are rising. “Snake bite is already recognised by the WHO as a neglected tropical disease, and Nigeria is clearly af- fected. It deserves urgent national attention.

“Snake bite is preventable, treat- able, and survivable, but only with awareness, prompt medical care, and a coordinated public health response.”

Maduike Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, also said that snakes are reptiles that live in bushes or are kept in vivaria (snakes’ apartments) in Zoological gardens.

Snakes, he also said, vary widely in size and types of venom (toxin) they inject in their victims. That difference in nature and toxicity of the venoms, according to Ezeibe, means that anti-venoms needed in health facilities would also be of different kinds possibly based on types of snakes prevalent in each locality.

The professor said since snakes live in bushes, clearing bushes around human habitation would control its prevalence and so reduce incidence of snake bites.

“When it happens, he added, the victims should be quickly treated with appropriate antivenom which means that every health facility in the country should always have the antivenoms of different types.

“As first aid, effort should be made to encourage bleeding from the site of the bite so that some of the venom could be eliminated. Packing the wound with absorbents can also help because they would mop some of the venom. “Outcome of snake bite would depend on the type of snake and measures taken on the victim.

Not every snake bite leads to death. Patients can recover if well managed and if appropriately treated.

“Ensuring clean environment and availability of anti-venom in hospitals are duties of the government but, we the governed, should help in keeping the environment clean. “Also, people should avoid mov- ing around bushy areas in the dark,” Ezeibe warned.

A public health physician, Dr Oladoyin Odubanjo, believes keeping the environment clean and as secure as possible helps to avoid snakes Odubanjo advised that people should be wary of pests, such as rodents, as snakes may be attracted by them.

He said people should not also panic after snake bites as the venom spreads faster as blood circulation increases.

“Tying a tourniquet may help to limit the spread of the venom too. I wouldn’t know the availability of the antivenom but some hospitals have. “However, you need to administer it as quickly as possible too. I’d want the government to ensure the availability of antivenom since snake bites have always been a medical emergency,” he added.

Another public health physician, Dr Rotimi Adesanya, told this reporter that snake bites are preventable conditions. Prevention of snake bites, he also said, starts from simple environmental safety.

“Very simple things like making sure that our environment is clean, that we do not have bushy surroundings around us, apart from those in the rural areas where high-level farming is done.

“For general safety, we should ensure that our green areas are properly managed and that we do not have too much bushy grass around us. “Unlike chameleons, snakes hide under bushy areas, roads, and crevices.

They hide in all these places. So, if we have well-managed green areas and our environment is clean and sanitised, the incidence of snake bites, especially in urban centres like Abuja, will be reduced to the bare minimum. “We advise people to stay calm where the bite takes place, which is mostly at the lower part of the body.

The person should try to lie down and avoid walking because walking can push the venom through the bloodstream to the heart, which may cause the heart to stop beating more rapidly.

“The person should remain still and should not use unverified methods that people often suggest, such as tying clothes tightly around the limb, because this may be done wrongly and worsen the situation. “Many people talk about hospitals that do not have antivenom.

Anti-snake venom is just one part of the treatment, and it may not be available in most parts of the country because it is expensive and the governments do not always subsidise it.

“As a result, it is not usually found in rural areas and in secondary or tertiary health facilities,” the physician said. Adesanya said that primary healthcare centres are the closest to patients, but that many of them cannot afford to stock these drugs. This is where, according to him, the government needs to come in.

He said: “The government can distribute anti-snake venom to primary healthcare centres and even to private hospitals. In the past, the government used to give free malaria drugs to private hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

“The same applies to vaccines given to children, which are also expensive. “Anti-snake venom should be available in every primary healthcare centre so that initial treatment can be given before transferring the patient to a secondary care facility where specialists can handle more intensive treatment if required.

“Some cases may require intensive care or specialist procedures that cannot be handled at primary healthcare centres. The government can also establish snake bite centres, especially in rural areas where snake bites are common.

“These centres would serve as referral points for victims, particularly in high-incidence areas. “As I said earlier, the affected limb can be immobilised to reduce the spread of venom. The person should be supported and taken to the nearest hospital immediately.

“The person should not be al- lowed to walk. They should be carried to a hospital where proper care will be given. “In addition to antivenom, the patient may be given intravenous fluids (drips), and tests will be carried out to ensure that the venom has not affected the blood.

These are part of the standard treatment procedures.” Adesanya added: “If venom has been injected into the body, the blood circulates continuously. Blood circulates many times per minute throughout the body. “So, it is true that venom can spread quickly.

However, not all snake bites are venomous or poisonous. “Once anti-venom is ad- ministered early, ideally within the first 20 to 30 minutes, it can neutralise the venom. What usually happens is that people stay at home for days until symptoms like swelling appear before seeking treatment, which worsens the situation. “Snake bites do not always lead to death.

Snake bites are preventable and treatable. There are many survivors, especially when they present early for treatment.

“That is why awareness like this is very important. Early presentation and treatment with anti-venom significantly improve survival chances.

“Quality anti-venoms that are effective against local snake species are safe when administered. So, it needs to be made available, free of charge or at a price that everyone can afford.

“At the same time, more health- care workers in remote farming areas need to be trained on how to treat snake bites.”

Mobola Adebinpe, a retired nurse, who practised mainly in a rural area, said in the peak months “we often had up to 20 patients with snake bites in our close monitoring room.

“Having been bitten, many have had to travel for hours, especially those working in the remote fields, to reach medical facilities.

Timely treatment of snake bites is crucial. “Many more lives could be saved if all snake bite victims in Nigeria had access to such timely and effective care.

“For the young lady that died recently, the envenoming could not have been life-threatening if she had been able to access a clinic with effective antivenom treatment on time.”

A traditional healer, who declined to be mentioned, told this reporter over the telephone that tackling snake bite is best handled with a traditional method. Immediately after the snake bite, the first thing to do, she said, is to tie the spot with a torn cloth.

She added: “Get Aloe Vera after that, chew it very well until you get the shaft, then take a razor blade and pierce the spot. If Aloe Vera leaves are not close by; get kerosene and drink, you will vomit the venom, or you can get palm oil and drink a lot of it, then get a razor blade and tear the bitten spot.

“Or get charcoal, make sure you grind it well, pour it into a cup, add warm water and drink it; it will neutralise the venom “If snake bites, you can also get Plantain stem, use it as a razor to brush the bite spot until it starts bleeding, then cut cocoyam leaf and stem, the water coming out of both, use it to rub round the spot and the person will be okay.”