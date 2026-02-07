I watched her struggle for breath in my arms, devastated friend recalls

Residents of a Cowries Court Lugbe have recounted the final moments of Ifunanya Nwangene, a young woman who died after being bitten by a snake inside her apartment, revealing that she had warned estate security that she no longer felt safe in the house shortly before her death.

This was disclosed to Saturday Tele- graph’s reporter when she visited the estate in Abuja. A neighbour, who simply identified himself as Emeka, an indigene of Enugu State, said Ifunanya stopped at the estate’s security post while on her way to the hospital to report the snake bite and inform security personnel of her intention to fumigate the apartment and vacate the house.

“She told the security man that she would send money for fumigation and that she would be away for about two weeks. She said clearly that she could not stay in that house anymore because she no longer felt safe,” Emeka said.

“She died a day after I got to know that she is from my state. She was very respectful, I was even going to share an idea with her that would help her to grow her music career the day she died.

We were just getting to know each when the unfortunate incident happened. “If only we had been relating well before that time; I should have been her first contact and that would have changed the story maybe because I know the first aid to use and the tree is not far. I should have administered that before driving her to the hospital.

“She was a very calm girl that hardly came outside except she wanted to collect something from dispatch riders. It was our security guy, Shedrach, that told me that she was an Igbo girl from Enugu State.

Everything happened under two hours, the person that advised her to tie it tried but it is also possible the venom had passed the part of the body that was tied.”

Emeka stated that the there was a stream behind her house that might be harboring rats, because many animal feeds from that stream.

He added: “Ifunanya was a very decent lady; we didn’t see her with men except bolt drivers. It was only two of her girlfriends that normally came around to look for her.” The chairman of Cowries Court, identified simply as Bako, noted that the incident occurred on an estate that has existed for over 15 years without any previous record of snake intrusion.

Bako said: “The estate has existed for 15 years. We have never experienced anything of such, it’s quite unfortunate; nobody can say exactly how it happened like maybe her door was opened when the two snakes gained access.

When we invited fumigators to fumigate the place, two snakes were found, one was a cobra and the other was a small snake.

Maybe the cobra was preying on small snakes. Ifunanya moved in about two years ago.” The chairman noted that the house was thoroughly inspected after the incident and no visible opening was found through which the reptiles could have entered.

He added that although fumigation is handled individually by residents, sanitation on the estate was taken seriously, with refuse collectors evacuating waste every Saturday Another neighbour, Mrs. Uduak, who shares the same compound with the deceased, described her as calm, peaceful, and respectful.

“She was a very sweet girl, so peaceful and respectful. I will miss her so much,” she said. She confirmed that they do see snakes once in a while within the compound.

“We do see snakes sometime, maybe be- cause of the bushes at the back but it was cleared and fumigated before we moved in,” she stated.

Residents described Ifunanya as a private and decent young woman who rarely went out except to receive dispatch deliveries, adding that only two of her female friends occasionally visited her.

The deceased’s brother, Chukwueneka Kingsley Nwangene, confirmed that her body was immediately flown to Enugu State, where she will be buried on February 14.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about environmental safety and the need for proactive measures to prevent wildlife intrusion into residential areas.

Friends recounts her last moment Paschal Nworgu Tenor, friend of the deceased posted on his facebook page that they had been friends for seven years.

“I never knew I would lose you after seven years Ifunanya Nwangene and from last year, I always spoke about our 7th year. We met and had a conversation for the first time on the 27th of January 2019 at Hymnodia season one, second day of audition in Ikeja Lagos and we bonded magically from day one, from the last quarter of 2025 I would always remind you that our 7 years anniversary as friends is fast approaching and we’d always reminisce the first day we met and how we joyfully sang to ourselves that day.

“I remember convincing you to come to Abuja for your NYSC in 2020 instead of going to Port Harcourt, and then explore music here with me. I assured you that with your raw talent and a little push you’d be at the top, you’d be the most sought-after soprano and crossover singer… and it all came to pass.

This was just the beginning of your career, and then death took you away from me. I remember when you told me in September 2024 that you want to draw closer to God and I encouraged you to make it reflect in your contents by posting more of sacred songs, from the very first post you made after that decision which I gave you the video to post,

it was a paradigm shift in your music career, you drew souls to God with your singing, from that post up until now, especially during the 30 days lenten hymn challenge last year, to the champions league anthem, You never failed to send me every of your videos for me to decide on which one to post or sometimes to edit for you before posting.”

He added that Ifunanya gained fans so rapidly and had so much attention to the extent of quitting her job as an architect.

“You had so many plans, too numerous to mention. We had duo plans too, there was no other perfect duet partner aside from you. You left without accomplishing your 2026 plans.

“I watched you, the closest person in my life struggle for breath, right before my eyes and my arms. I couldn’t believe that was your last breath, which made me to tell the doctor to check again even after they had carried out CPR.

It was unbelievable, your skin was still fresh, even though your tongue and lips had changed in colour, but I had little hope, because I was praying, begging God to bring you back, I prayed hard, I prayed the “Hail Mary” many times. I begged you to come back, you always obeyed and listened to me, but this time, you didn’t even move an inch.

“In there, It was as if I was speaking and shouting to myself, no one could help, all what the doctors could do was to run away from me because they thought I was becom- ing too violent, even if I didn’t know what I was doing. You took your last breath in my arms after seven years and four days of knowing you. I had never been that helpless and devastated in my life

“My consolation is knowing you’re in a better place, with the host of angels and saints. You lived a saintly life, impacting souls, and everyone spoke highly of you. You were a national treasure, I was proud of you. I prioritized your growth over mine with passion because I loved you beyond words. You were a loyal friend, fighting for me, sacrificing for me…

The loyalty, love and respect you had for me was so unreal, and sometimes I feel I am not worthy, because you were so immaculate for me. There will never be a replacement, there will never be another Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene.

Another of her friends, Pat Ehi Ekwere, posted that “I’m shattered once again this week! Goodnight My Star Girl! I’m so sorry you had to leave this way. Keep singing with the angels. You will always be my star girl. Ifu- nanya I am angry…people are angry, people are crying, my tears are not flowing…I’m dazed, this is indeed a heavy one.

This was not the plan o! “My phone almost blew up today! People from all over the world called me, I had no answer that made sense! “You consoled me for my loss and said you’ll be there for me through this hard time. Oh! “I came to you my love, I prayed, I thought you would open your eyes, I called your name, I tapped you, Ifunaya.”