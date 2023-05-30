Snail Water, Milk- Quick Local Remedy For Stroke

What is Stroke?

Stroke is the blockage of blood supply into the brain, or when the blood vessel in the vain busted.

Loss of boold to the brain means a loss of oxygen and the brains cells become injured and dies. A stoke Can leave a person permanently disable or kills in some cases.

What is TIA

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) is related to stoke which is the temporary interruption in the regular flow of blood to a part of the brain.

Most TIAs warning sings are the same signs with stroke. TIA only last for few minutes.

TIAs are sometimes referred to as “warning strokes” as they may be an indication that a full, far more serious stroke is about the happen.

Warning signs of stoke includes :

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arms, or legs. Sudden confusion or trouble speaking or understanding others. Sudden loss of vision in half the visual field. Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination.

Snails and Milk are said to be a quick, local remedy for stroke

When you get some quantity of big snails

Wash them very well with clean water

Break the snail gently and collect the water that comes out from the snails while breaking them.

Pour the snail water in water bottle

How to extract snail water; the following are tips on how to get water from snails

Soak the snails in water to get them drowned

Pick each snail and break the pointed end. Water will be coming out of it. The water seems not to be clean but don’t worry.

The quantity of the water gathered from the snail will be dependent on the number of snail you have.

After pouring the water in a plastic bottle, get one tin of Milk.

Open the Milk and pour inside the same water bottle with the snail water.

Shake to mix properly.

Direction for Use

3 teaspoons in the morning

3 teaspoons in the afternoon

3 teaspoons in the Night

Do this for one week

You system is expected to be normalized.

However, for total remedy, you are to prepare another bottle of the same snail water and Milk and take for another week.