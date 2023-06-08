Smuggling: ‘Subsidy Removal Forces Pms Rejection In Neighbouring Countries’

President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s pronouncement on removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is already yielding fruits as investigations showed that smugglers of fuel to neighbouring countries are now returning the product amidst rejection over disparity in prices. The Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known to New Telegraph in a chat saying that smuggling of petroleum products across the borders would be coming to an end.

Yusuf said that Nigeria’s petroleum product being smuggled to the borders was hot cake for off-takers in the neighbouring countries because of its the cheapness when compared with others. He, however, said that the new government’s pronounce- ment on subsidy removal was now creating distortions for smugglers as their targets in the neighbouring countries are complaining bitterly of inflated price adjustment, which is no longer profitable for them.

According to him, this is one of the advantages of the fuel subsidy removal to the economy as it will help to discourage smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries for sale at the black market. The CPPE Director stated: “Somebody who lives in Adamawa State was telling me that those people who used to smuggle petrol from Nigeria to neighbouring countries, like Cameroun, Benin Republic, Togo, Niger, Chad and others are now returning their oil tankers to Nigeria, because of high differential prices, since they operate black market.

“The cheapest petrol they get is from Nigeria, but the removal of fuel subsidy has made the price high for their off-takers.” Speaking further, the immediate past Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) noted that another advantage in government’s quest to remove fuel subsidy was the foreign exchange effect.

According to him, “this would result from the import substitution as petroleum products importation progressively decline. This would conserve foreign exchange and boost our external reserves.” Also, Dr. Yusuf explained that increase in investment would translate into more jobs in the petroleum downstream sector with the government’s fuel subsidy removal.

Meanwhile, the renowned economist posited that there was need to end NNPC’s monopoly in the supply of petroleum products. “We need to put an end to NNPC’s monopoly in the supply of petroleum products. Competition is imperative for subsidy removal to be sustainable. “Private sector players must have access to foreign exchange to import, pending the commencement of domestic refining operations,” he said.

He suggested that there must be palliatives, which should be segmented into immediate, short term and medium term deliverables. To him, “immediate and short-term options include wage review in public service, introduction of subsidised public transportation schemes across the country and reduction in import duties on intermediate products for food related production to moderate food inflation.

“In the medium to long-term, there should be accelerated efforts to upscale domestic refining capacity, driven by private investments; accelerated investments in rail transportation by government to ease logistics of fuel distribution across the country as well as domestic freight costs. “That being said, government needs to urgently put immediate and short-term measures in place to mitigate the pains of the sharp increases in transportation costs on the citizens.

Food and transportation account for over 50 per cent of household budget of the poor. “Something urgent needs to be done. Such measures should focus on reducing the cost of food, provision of cheaper public transportation options, improving power supply to reduce demand for fuel for electricity generators, incentives to promote the use of auto gas, reduction in import tariffs for intermediate products for food processing companies, eliminating taxes and levies on all agricultural inputs to boost food production and reduction in import tariffs on mass transit buses, among others.”

However, Yusuf pointed out that NNPC’s PMS pricing should be at least 15 per cent less than the prices of private fuel stations, adding that this was necessary to signal social sensitivity by government.