Smuggling: Ogun Customs Seeks Police, Traditional Rulers’ Support

The Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun II Command, Comptroller Bisi Alade, has sought for better synergy with the police in order to achieve the customs’ core mandate in Ogun State.

Alade also called on the traditional rulers to continue to support the customs in the fight against smuggling and facilitate legitimate trade.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at separate meetings with the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Alamutu appreciated the Area Controller for the visit, and assured him of cooperation towards achieving the agency’s mandate.

Alade appreciated the Police for their timely response whenever they call upon them.

He also appreciated their support and Contributions to the security of the state and seeks more synergy and collaboration among the security agencies in the state.

At Alake palace, Alade met with the paramount ruler, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola and other chiefs.

Oba Gbadebo called on the customs to redouble its efforts on trade facilitation, developing and encouraging local manufacturers.

He also harped on securing the borders against influx of weapons and illegal goods.

On his part, Alade assured the monarch of the commitment of his men to the core mandate of the NCS.