Smuggling: NCS To Deploy Modern Tech – Comptroller-General

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stated that it would deploy the use of modern technology towards reducing the activities of smugglers across the country to the barest minimum.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, stated this yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during a familiarization tour of the Kwara Area Command.

According to the Comptroller-General, if the nefarious activities of these unscrupulous smugglers are left unchecked, the economic prosperity of the country would be undermined and jeopardised, adding that all the land borders would be properly manned to ensure sanity in all areas.

He lauded officers of the Kwara Area Command for their diligence, commitment and painstaking efforts in keeping the activities of smugglers under great check, noting that the Service’s operations within Kwara State and other parts of the country had yielded positive results.

The ComptrollerGeneral, who disclosed that within January 2025 and now, a total of 53,000 litres of petrol with duty paid value of N53m were intercepted along Kwara North axis, added that a suspect identified as Nafiu Salami who was a driver of a vehicle conveying 162 Jerry cans of 25 litres of petroleum has been arrested.

