Smugglers Move To Flood Nigeria With N1.03trn Cheap Rice From India

Despite Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s threat, Nigerian importers using Cotonou Port in Benin have ordered for 1.2 million metric tonnes of cheap parboiled rice valued at N1.03 trillion ($642 million) from India, following removal of its 10 per cent export duty on parboiled rice.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had said recently that it would block foreign parboiled rice being imported into neighbouring countries for smuggling into the Nigerian market through land borders and creeks.

It was revealed that as the Yuletide approaches, India slashed the price of its rice by $38 to $535 per tonne in October 2024, leading to a retail price of N17,000 ($10) per bags.

According to India’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (IAPFPEDA), which facilitates the export of agricultural goods, other West African markets, such as Togo, Ivory Coast and Senegal, were affected by its policy changes on parboiled rice, which has contributed to price drops.

It was learnt that Beninoise don’t consume parboiled rice but 90 per cent of the grain coming through there end up in Nigerian markets illegally.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed parboiled five per cent STX CFR Cotonou rice at $535/ tonne on Oct. 25, its lowest level in 11 months and down $25 from October 22 when India lifted the export duty.

This coincided with falls in India’s export market price, with parboiled October 25 assessed down $38/ tonne.

It noted that with India removing its minimum export price on nonbasmati white rice, more exports to West Africa were expected, thereby intensifying competition among suppliers from Thailand, Pakistan and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, findings from Index Mundi, a global trade portal, explained that about 2.2 million tonnes of rice were ordered by Nigeria in 2024 despite government ban on the importation of foreign rice into country.

Recall that NCS had said that the planned massive smuggling were bound for the Nigeria markets from the neighbouring ports.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said that 7,155 bags of 50kg had been seized out of the stockpiled rice by the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Lagos.

It was revealed that Nigeria had been a market for smuggled parboiled rice from Asian countries, especially Thailand and India. Also, Adeniyi said that 3,235 bags of the shipment were recently confiscated along Erekiti water – side, Seme road and Ogun State border areas.

According to him, “we have seized a total of 7,155 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice. Of these, 3,235 bags were recently confiscated along the Erekiti waterside, Seme road and Ogun state border area.

These seizures and interceptions are some of the results of our new strategies and the dedication of out officers.

“However, they also reveal the persistent and evolving nature of the threats we face.

To those who persist in these nefarious activities, I issued this stern warning that NCS, in collaboration with other security agencies, is more determined than ever to bring the full weight of the law upon you.

“We are continuously enhancing our intelligence gathering capabilities, upgrading our technological infrastructure and strengthening our partnerships both domestically and internationally.”

Recently, that the Deputy Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Shakin Agbayewa, noted that local rice production could only meet 57 per cent of the 6.5 million tonnes consumption.

He said that rice sellers were repackaging local rice into foreign bags to sell at a higher price, adding that a situation where home based rice is repacked as foreign was not good for the country as domestic production slumped by 37.4 per cent or 3.1 million tonnes from 8.3 million tonnes to 5.2 million tonnes within two years because of the activities of bandits in the country.

