Smugglers Attack Ogun Customs Officers With Charms

The Federal High Court Abeokuta on Wednesday remanded two suspected smugglers, Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakore, in a correctional facility for allegedly attacking Nigeria Customs Service officers with charms and horsewhip. The suspects were arraigned on three counts bordering on assault, illegal importation of 37 bags of foreign parboiled rice and unlawful possession of contraband.

Prosecutor Vivian Aig- badon told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on Tuesday, February 21 at Owoyele axis of Igbogila in the Yewa- North Local Government Area of Ogun State. Aigbadon said the suspects connived and in- flicted physical injuries on two Customs officers while performing their duties.

According to her, the of- fences contravened Section 11 (a), Cap “C45” of the Customs and Excise Management Act, punishable under the law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. Moving a motion for their bail applications, the defence counsel O.O Oyedele urged the court to grant his clients bail on grounds of their health.