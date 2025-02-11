SMS Price Increases To N6 As Telcos Commence 50% Tariff Hike Implementation

Share

The Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria have commenced implementation of the 50 per cent tariff increase recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

New Telegraph has confirmed that all the MNOs have already increased their tariff on Short Message Service (SMS) by 50% as they now charge N6.00 instead of N4.00.

While others are yet to increase their tariffs on data, it has been confirmed that MTN has hiked its tariffs by the same 50%.

The new MTN data tariffs confirmed by New Telegraph are N1,500 for the 1.8 GB monthly plan, which replaces the previous 1.5 GB plan charged at N1,000 initially.

The 20 GB plan has been adjusted to N7,500, from N5,500, while the 15GB plan now costs N6,500, a rise from N4,500.

While other mobile operators comprising Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile are yet to update their data prices as of the time of filling this report, all of them including MTN have increased their SMS tariffs from N4.00 to N6.00.

The secret implementation of the tariff hike has caused a public outcry as subscribers were not carried along.

The implementation took effect amidst the controversy about the tariff increase approval by the NCC.

The telco had earlier said they would not implement the increase until they got the guidelines from the regulatory body.

According to the telcos, though the NCC has approved a 50% hike, they cannot implement it without the guidelines from the Agency, which they said they are still waiting for, though they plan to start the implementation in the first quarter of 2025 precisely February.

According to them, the detailed guidelines from the Commission will outline the specifics and framework required for implementing the controversial 50 per cent tariff hike.

The telecom regulator is expected to issue a ‘determination document,’ which serves as a blueprint to define the frameworks, terms, and conditions for implementing the approved tariff adjustments.

Under the new policy, telecom operators would be allowed to adjust prices within the tariff bands as established by the NCC’s 2013 Cost Study.

The President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, explained that tariff adjustments are governed by law under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which mandates a structured process to ensure compliance and fairness.

He said the document will be instrumental in guiding operators and stakeholders on the implementation of the adjustments and the accompanying expectations.

“Unlike the price of tomatoes in a market, which can be increased or reduced without regulation, telecommunications tariffs are strictly regulated,” he said. “The determination document is the final step in this process, as it provides the necessary framework and guidelines for implementation.”

Also, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo clarified that the pricing adjustments are part of an established regulatory process.

“We don’t operate on one price list. There are different price bands—there are the lower and upper bands. These are regulations approved by the NCC. Operators must approach the regulator based on their requests, and I believe that is what has been happening since the announcement was made. This is just the normal way we proceed when asking for a review of pricing,” he said.

Speaking at a forum two weeks ago, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) Engr. Gbenga Adebayo disclosed that all the operators had submitted their new tariff plans to the NCC and were waiting for approval.

Meanwhile, a source from the industry said the operators got the final approval for their new tariff plans on Monday and that all the operators are in the process of adjusting their data and voice plans.

It would be recalled that many subscriber bodies including the Nigerian Labour Congress, SERAP, ACTIS, (NATCOMS), and others had gone against the 50% tariff increase, urging the NCC to revert the decision.

The decision, according to NATCOMS, was made without adequate consultation with key stakeholders, including subscribers.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has defended the 50% hike in tariff approval granted to the telecom operators, saying it was necessary to keep the telecom industry viable.

It, however, noted that the approval does not mean that the telecom operators must immediately increase their tariffs by 50%.

“It is important to highlight that this approval does not mean automatic increases in tariffs. Operators are free to maintain their current rates if they find them sustainable,” the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, stated in a recent statement.

While describing the approval as an important step aimed at addressing critical challenges in the telecommunications sector, the Centre noted that the telecom industry in Nigeria had operated under static price mechanisms for over a decade as prices have remained unchanged since 2013, despite significant increases in the cost of operations.

