Smoothwave Launches Taxizi, Nigeria’s First All-In-One Tax Calculator App

Smoothwave Entertainment Ltd. has unveiled Taxizi, a new mobile application designed to simplify tax calculation and improve compliance for Nigerians across multiple sectors.

The app, now available on iOS and web, allows users to instantly compute PAYE, VAT, Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Withholding Tax (WHT) using official data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). It targets individuals and professionals, including freelancers, musicians, producers, content creators, lawyers, YouTubers, small businesses and employees in the formal sector.

Speaking during the launch, Smoothwave’s Chief Operating Officer and Creative Director, Mr Kevin David Ichekor, said the innovation was developed to address the widespread confusion surrounding tax obligations in Nigeria.

“Tax reforms and compliance remain vague to many Nigerians. Our goal with Taxizi is to bring transparency, simplicity and accessibility to the tax process,” he said. “We wanted to build a tool that removes fear and confusion, helping people understand whatever tax applies to them.”

Taxizi was built by Smoothwave’s in-house technical team led by Mr Michael Olaleye, who oversaw the conversion of Nigeria’s complex tax structure into a simple, user-friendly interface.

The app provides an instant breakdown when users input their income, allowances and deductions. It also features Tax Identification Number (TIN) verification, with options for in-app tax payments and other integrations expected soon.

Olaleye said the platform is part of a broader effort to improve tax literacy in the country. “By making tax easier to understand, we are contributing to a more accountable and better-organised economy,” he noted.

Industry observers have described Taxizi as a timely tool that could support the Federal Government’s ongoing digital tax reforms. With the FIRS intensifying efforts to modernise tax collection, Taxizi offers a homegrown solution tailored to Nigeria’s realities.

Available at www.taxizi.ng, the app carries the slogan: “Calculate. Pay. Build the Economy.”

Smoothwave says future updates will include secure tax payment options, deeper integrations with government APIs, corporate reporting features and potential tools for TIN and TID generation.

According to Ichekor, Taxizi represents “the beginning of a movement to make civic responsibility digital, simple and smart.”

With its combination of technology and financial education, Taxizi is set to become a key companion for Nigerians navigating the tax system.