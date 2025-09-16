Smoking Increases Risk For Type 2 Diabetes Subtypes –Study

Individuals with any history of smoking have a substantially higher risk of all 4 subtypes of type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared to those who have never smoked. These are the results of a study presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

“These findings underscore the importance of refraining from smoking in the prevention of T2D,” wrote Emmy Keysendal, a PhD candidate at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden and his colleagues. Conducted in Stockholm, the trial compared smoking status across the previously defined four subcategories of T2D.

These categories include severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD), characterised by insulin resistance, severe insulin-deficient diabetes (SIDD), characterised by a lack of insulin, mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD), associated with obesity and younger onset age, and mild age-related diabetes (MARD), which develops later in life.