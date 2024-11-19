SMOG Forces India’s Capital To Shut Schools

Share

India’s capital New Delhi switched schools to online classes yesterday until further notice because of worsening toxic smog, the latest bid to ease the sprawling megacity’s health crisis.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants — dangerous cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs — were recorded at 57 times above the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily maximum on Sunday evening.

They stood around 39 times above warning limits at dawn yesterday, with a dense grey and acrid smog smothering the city, reports the AFP.

The city is blanketed in acrid smog each year, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring regions to clear their fields for ploughing, as well as factories and traffic fumes.

The restrictions were put in place by city authorities “in an effort to prevent further deterioration” of the air quality

