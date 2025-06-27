Smile Train Launches Africa’s Largest Cleft Centre In Ghana

Smile Train has launched the largest and a state-of-the-art Cleft Leadership Center (CLC), at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ghana, to elevate cleft care delivery in Ghana and across the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The center is the result of a four-way partnership between Smile Train, Ghana’s Ministry of Health, the Ghana Cleft Foundation, and KATH, to unlock access to quality cleft care and training on an unprecedented scale.

According to Smile Train, with the facility, the capacity of cleft treatment at KATH was expected to increase by more than 5 times (from 220 to 800) and surgical training capacity by 6 times (3 to18), directly addressing the urgent need for cleft care in Ghana where approximately 700 babies are born with a cleft each year.

President and CEO of Smile Train, Susannah Schaefer, noted that “The impact of this center will be immediate and far-reaching.

It means many more children will receive the life-changing care they need, and it means there will now be a steady supply of trained professionals who can carry this work forward for generations. This is how we create lasting change: by building capacity and empowering local health systems to lead the way.”

The Centre would not only expand regional cleft surgical capacity, but also serve as a hub for interdisciplinary training in cleft treatment, from surgery to dental care to speech therapy and more.

With this, the challenges of accessing high-quality and timely comprehensive cleft care by many families across Ghana and neighboring countries would be addressed.

President of Ghana Cleft Foundation, Peter Donkor noted that, “This groundbreaking center will be a benchmark of quality surgical capacity in Africa and is a shining example of how Smile Train’s partnership-based model works.

“The opening of the National Cleft Care Center in Ghana exemplifies the long-term impact of investing in local health systems. This collaboration will help ensure that every child with a cleft has the opportunity to live a full, happy, and healthy life.”

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo noted that before the launch of the Center, KATH was able to care for approximately 100 cleft surgery patients annually, along with 20 orthodontic and 25 speech therapy patients.

He explained that when fully operational, the new center would be capable of supporting up to 500 surgery patients and 350 comprehensive cleft care patients with services including nutritional education, speech therapy, orthodontics, psychosocial and oral health— increasing the number of individuals receiving wrap-around services annually from 145 to 850.

“This four-way partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to specialized care. The facility will enhance comprehensive care and continued progress in cleft care services.

The National Cleft Care Center will not only serve children and families more but also train future cleft care providers and improve research efforts.”

The National Cleft Care Center – A Smile Train Cleft Leadership Center underscores Smile Train’s commitment to supporting high-quality, locally led cleft care around the world.

As the latest addition to Smile Train’s global network of Cleft Leadership Centers, it promises to serve as a beacon of hope for thousands of children and families in need.