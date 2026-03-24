SMI Trains Journalists On Use Of AI For Effective Reportage

No fewer than 100 journalists have benefited from training on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for effective journalism.

The training organised by the Safer Media Initiative (SMI) was conducted in three different locations: Lagos, Benin and Abuja.

Participant Journalists, who cut across print, electronics and new media, are all present at the training with the theme, “AI Tools for Journalists: Effective, Responsible, and Safe Use”.

The training in Lagos came up at Pearlwort Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja. In his address at the event, the Executive Director of the SMI, Peter Iorter, stated that the interest in participation was a testament to the critical intersection between technology and journalism.

“ There is a high expectation for ethical journalism, hence the need to strike a balance to use the tool effectively and responsibly.

“There is a wide gap in the use of AI which needs to be closed. AI should help our work and not disrupt it. Journalists should be able to work faster with AI without disruption.

“ Some are afraid of job displacement in the use of AI. AI will not do that for those who prepare adequately and adapt to technology”, Iorter said.

The resource person, Titilope Fadare-Oparinde, took the participants through various apps of AI and usage modality. The training also entailed a practical session where journalists were taught the use of AI for transcription, audio, video reports and editing.

Fadare-Oparinde, who is the founder of ‘Generative AI Journalism with Titi’, said: “AI is already part of the journalism workflow. Transcribing interview, cleaning audio, translating content, summarising reports and generating visuals

“But speed must never replace verification. The conversation is about protecting accuracy. Go through what AI gives you. It can guide you, but you have to take an extra step”

The resource person who stressed the significance of Accuracy, content, public trust and transparency by journalists in the use of AI stated that:

“ All AI-generated content must be reviewed, edited, verified and approved by a human journalist”.

She warned journalists to always be sure about information given to AI, saying, “Once such information is upgraded, data may be stored or used to train AI systems”

The participants expressed delight with hope that the training would boost their efficiency in the profession.