SMEs: Ojo LG Chair Empowers 1,000 Women With N100,000

The Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area, Mrs Muhibat Rufai-Adeyemi, has said her administration had empowered more than 1,000 women with N100,000 to boast their small scale businesses.

Rufai-Adeyemi disclosed this during press briefing on the account of her stewardship in her 100 days in office, organised by the council yesterday in Lagos.

She said: “I pledged a government of action under the WHACES Agenda.which stands for Work, Health, Agriculture, Capacity Development, Education and sustainability.

“In my 100 days in office, we have commenced major rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads across the Local Government.

“My administration has upgraded multiple boreholes to ensure access to clean water in Ojo Town, Ira, Tedi, Muwo just to mention some few “We constructed and equipped one of a kind Primary Health Care Centers in Taffi and Ajangbadi and launched an E-Birth Registration for seamless collection of birth certificates.”