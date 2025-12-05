Smelling Your Own Farts Can Help Fight Alzheimer’s –Study

Scientists at the Johns Hopkins Medicine have said the gas behind the foul, rotten-egg-smelling stench, known as hydrogen sulfide, can help protect ageing brain cells from Alzheimer’s disease.

While the smelly gas is highly toxic in large quantities, smaller doses may provide some serious health benefits, Johns Hopkins researchers noted in a study published in an issue of the ‘Proceedings of the National Academies of Science’.

“Our new data firmly link ageing, neurodegeneration and cell signaling using hydrogen sulfide and other gaseous molecules within the cell,” said the study’s lead scientist, Dr. Bindu Paul.

The human body naturally creates small amounts of hydrogen sulfide, which helps regulate functions throughout the body. The gases can facilitate cellular messaging with the brain.

The hydrogen sulfide modifies target proteins through a process called chemical sulfhydration, according to co-author Dr. Solomon Snyder. Sulfhydration levels in the brain decrease with age, the scientists said, noting the trend has a greater presence in Alzheimer’s patients.