SMEDAN Trains, Empowers 50 Nano, Micro, Small Entrepreneurs

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has organised a capacity training for no fewer than 50 nano, micro and small business entrepreneurs in Ondo State. Mr Charles Odii, the Director- General of SMEDAN, made this known at the opening of the training and financial empowerment initiative for rural enterprises held in Akure, saying the initiative was to reinvigorate rural enterprises.

The D-G, who was represented by Mr Olukayode Shode, South-West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, said that the objective was to mainstream the rural enterprises into the formal sector and cushion the effects of the economic downturn on nMSMEs in Nigeria. He explained that the Nano, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (nMSMEs) sub-sector had historically played on important role in contributing to the economic development of many countries around the world.

According to him, the sub- sector accounts for the highest number of jobs created in the country, but it is still plagued by many challenges. He listed the challenges to include inadequate access to affordable funds, high cost of doing business among others. “So, the programme is targeted at rural enterprises in six states in each geopolitical zone of the country with 50 beneficiaries in each state.

“Ondo state, being one of the beneficiary states, we are training 50 of Nano Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and each will be empowered with the sum of N50, 000.to support and enhance their businesses. “This is to help our rural entrepreneurs and business owners , who are at the bottom of the pyramid as a supportive mechanisms to enhance rural entrepreneurship, enterprises output competitiveness, job creation and financial inclusion.