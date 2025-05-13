SMEDAN Set To Boost Job Creation, Revenue With GROW Nigerian Initiative

Share

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has unveiled its new strategic initiative, “GROW Nigerian,” aimed at creating jobs and boosting revenue within the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii, disclosed this during an interactive session with members of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.

According to Odii, GROW is an acronym for Guidance, Resources, Opportunities, and Workforce Support — a framework designed to help small businesses overcome common challenges and unlock growth across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He explained that under the strategy, SMEDAN will provide expert advice, mentorship, and strategic direction to help entrepreneurs navigate operational challenges.

The agency will also offer essential tools, funding, infrastructure, and technology to drive sustainability and efficiency in business operations.

Odii added that the initiative includes facilitating access to markets and creating platforms for MSMEs to showcase their products and services, thereby expanding their market reach.

In addition, SMEDAN will roll out skill development and training programmes to build capacity and foster innovation among entrepreneurs and their teams.

He noted that “GROW Nigerian” is SMEDAN’s strategic blueprint to accelerate economic growth by providing vital support to MSMEs in key sectors of the economy.

He revealed that the agency had already recorded significant achievements, disclosing that over 90,000 jobs were created in the first quarter of 2025 through various programmes initiated by the agency.

Odii said the new strategy will focus on critical sectors such as the agriculture value chain, fashion and textile industry, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing and production, education, the digital economy, innovation, and new technology adoption.

He also highlighted the persistent challenges facing MSMEs, including limited access to capital, high operational costs, regulatory burdens such as multiple taxation and bureaucratic hurdles, as well as the shortage of skilled manpower and training opportunities.

Others include poor physical and technological infrastructure, especially in rural areas, limited market access, and insufficient access to cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Odii expressed optimism that with strong partnerships and targeted interventions, these barriers can be addressed.

He stressed that if SMEDAN, in collaboration with key stakeholders, can empower entrepreneurs with the right combination of knowledge, capital, market access, and ecosystem support, business growth will be accelerated, sustainable jobs will be created, and the overall quality of life for Nigerians will be improved.

Share