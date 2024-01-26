SMEDAN Secures N1bn Matching Fund With Katsina to Boost SMEs

The Small and Medium Enterprises Develop- ment Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has secured a N1 billion funding agreement for small businesses in Katsina state. Disbursement will commence with an initial injec- tion of N250 million. The agreement for the fund was signed Thursday between SMEDAN and Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, SMEDAN said in a statement. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the agency and the state government to overhaul the Industrial Development Center (IDC) in Katsina state.

The goal is to transform the IDC into an impactful incubator, providing SMEs with discounted access to modern tools and essential infrastructure, including power, thereby enhancing local production quality and reducing operational costs. Speaking at the event, Mr. Charles Odii thanked Governor Radda, who served as the DG of the agency for six years before his emergence as governor, for his continuous commitment to the agency’s mission.

He noted their shared vision of driving national prosperity through SME growth, describing small businesses as the bedrock of the country’s economy. Odii said: “The potential of SMEs in Nigeria to drive lasting growth and prosperity is undeniable. The evidence of their resilience and innovative brilliance is all around us.

That said, government support remains crucial for their success. This is our mission at SMEDAN to create an enabling ecosystem for SMEs to thrive, offering ready access to finance, streamlined market entry, and regulatory support.” Governor Radda highlighted the importance of SMEs to national growth and their central role in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic agenda.