SMEDAN Secures N12bn Loan At 9% Interest For SMEs Expansion

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has secured a N12 billion loan to be disbursed at nine per cent interest rate to aid the expansion of small and mediumsized enterprises and other nano businesses typically run by individuals across the country.

Some state governments, which include Enugu, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara, entered into an agreement with SMEDAN for disbursement of loans to SMEs and nano businesses in their states. SMEDAN is partnering with the Sterling Bank Plc in the loan disbursement.

Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii, confirmed the agreement of the agency with some states and Sterling Bank Plc on Wednesday at a session with the media.

He noted that the agency created over 90,000 new jobs. He alluded to funds that come at a double-digit interest rate as a major hurdle for SMEs and nano businesses.

The agency unveiled an ambitious 2026 roadmap aimed at expanding job creation, easing access to affordable finance, and driving inclusive growth across Nigeria’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

According to Odii, the new strategy is designed to reduce the cost of doing business for MSMEs while ensuring that government interventions reach those they are meant to serve.

“We are focused on creating more jobs and ensuring that small businesses can access finance at single-digit interest rates,” he said. “Anything above that is not sustainable for MSMEs, and we will not be part of it.”

“To tackle the issue of funds, which is a nightmare for most SMEs and nano businesses, we’re able to mobilize over N12 billion in affordable financing for small businesses.

These funds are available in states like Katsina to support their small businesses at a nine per cent interest rate. It’s the cheapest loan available in Nigeria as we speak today. We have done this with various state governments, like Enugu, Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara.