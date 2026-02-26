SMEDAN, MoMo PSB Forge Alliance To Digitise Nigerian SMEs

MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB), the fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to equip small and medium-sized businesses with comprehensive digital and financial tools designed to streamline operations, enhance revenue generation, and promote sustainable scalability.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed recently in Lagos. Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation at MoMo PSB, Usoro Usoro, stated that the partnership with SMEDAN reflected their commitment to supporting small and mediumscale businesses with tools that help them operate more efficiently and unlock new growth opportunities, adding that through the MoMo PSB Business App, they are making it easier for entrepreneurs to manage payments, increase revenue, and focus on growing their businesses profitably.

“Through the agreement, SMEs registered within the SMEDAN framework will gain access to MoMo PSB’s suite of digital solutions available across a variety of channels including mobile applications, Point-of-Sale terminals, USSD codes, partner portals, and other customized platforms.

“The integrated offering allows merchants to accept payments seamlessly across multiple channels, pay staff salaries, manage individual tills and multiple shop locations, and oversee core business activities from a single, unified interface.

“Participating businesses will also benefit from enhanced access to market opportunities within the broader MoMo PSB and MTN ecosystems, alongside capacity-building support aimed at strengthening operational resilience and fostering longterm business growth.

“This collaboration highlighted the shared commitment of MoMo PSB and SMEDAN to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs by reducing operational friction, improving cash flow management, and providing practical financial solutions.

“By merging SMEDAN’s extensive SME network with MoMo PSB’s digital financial infrastructure, the initiative is poised to drive significant impact across the country’s SME landscape,” he said.

Director General and CEO of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, emphasised the importance of accessibility, noting that the partnership is about removing friction and making sure financial support reaches small businesses in a way that is simple, transparent, and built for real impact.

While the partnership prioritises SMEDAN-registered enterprises, MoMo PSB confirmed that the benefits of its digital solutions are not limited to the SMEDAN ecosystem, as SMEs across Nigeria are encouraged to access the tools to facilitate their growth trajectories.