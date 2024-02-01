SMEDAN Emp Owers SMEs, PWDs With Startup Kits

The Small and Medium Enterprises Develop- ment Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has awarded start- up kits to some persons with fisabilities (PWDs) and other enterpreneurs to grow their businesses in a bid to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contribution to the economy. The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii, made this announcement during SMEDAN meeting with lo- cal entrepreneurs and SMEs, in Abuja, recently. Odii said that the empowerment was under the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) of the agency.

He restated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring an inclusive government that leaves no one behind, especially youth, women and PWDs. No fewer than 55 persons were trained and awarded cer- tificates and startup kits in the Federal Capital Territory. Of the number, 35, who trained in fashion design, received industrial machines and 10 participants, who trained in catering, received mixers, gas cylinders and an industrial oven each.

The participants, who trained in leather works, were also equipped with the necessary machines for their business. The training is expected to run concurrently in 13 states of the federation, with 55 participants in each state, totalling 715 to be empowered by SMEDAN. The SMEDAN boss also said that the government acknowledged the importance of small businesses to national development and would do all in its power to support them.

He said: “India and China changed their economies because they focused on people like you, the small businesses. “This administration, we are not paying lip service to SMEs development, and that is why we are doing all of these today and much more that are lined up. “We understand times are challenging, so what we have done is to reduce the cost of your acquiring this knowledge and skill and the cost of acquiring the equipment.” He further urged them not to sell the kits given to them but utilise them and ensure to empower others around them to create more jobs for Nigerians.