SMEDAN, CAC Move To Ease Business Registration, Target MSMEs

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) are deepening partnership to ease business registration for small business owners in the country.

The Registrar-General of CAC, Mr Hussaini Magaji, said this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both organisations on Friday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the agreement will provide the framework for free registration of 250,000 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises across the country.

He said that the framework provided under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration would eliminate cost barriers by waiving all statutory fees. He said that entrepreneurs would now be able to obtain certificates seamlessly, without delays or middlemen, through the CAC portal.

He said: “Formalising a business is more than obtaining a certificate. “It provides entrepreneurs with a legal identity, improve access to finance and markets, enhances record keeping and strengthen compliance with tax or regulatory obligations.

“For the government, it expands the tax base, improves policy design and reflects the two sides and contribution of our MSME sector. “By formalising an additional 250,000 enterprises under this initiative, we are helping to create jobs, foster innovation and build a more inclusive economy,” he said.

The registrar-general, while commending SMEDAN on the partnership urged the MSMEs to take advantage of this opportunity to formalise their businesses, access new opportunities and become part of Nigeria’s growth story. He also appealed to the media to help amplify this message so that no deserving entrepreneur is left behind.

On his part, the Director-General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, hailed the initiative as a milestone for small businesses, describing it as one of the “big wins” of the current administration. He explained that SMEDAN would mobilise, profile and guide eligible businesses for registration through its dedicated online portal.

According to him, the platform will eliminate the role of middlemen, who previously inflated registration costs, sometimes charging between N30,000 and N100,000 against the official CAC rate of about N11,000. He said the initiative would complement the President’s N200 billion economic assistance programme, which provides N50 billion in grants for nano businesses, N75 billion in single-digit loans for SMEs and N75 billion for manufacturers.

He said that the interventions demonstrated the resolve of government to ease the cost of doing business and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs. The director-general said that the MoU was timely, especially as CAC prepared to review its fees by October, reiterating that the initiative ensures 250,000 businesses will benefit from free registration before the review.

According to Odii, many businesses collapse within their first five years due to a lack of structure, noting that registration was the first step to building resilience. The SMEDAN boss assured that beyond registration, SMEDAN would continue to support entrepreneurs through business clinics, advisory services and linkages.

He said this would be done in collaboration with other agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). He also commended the President’s move to raise the tax exemption threshold for small businesses with N25 million to N50 million annual turnover, saying it will reduce the burden on enterprises and encourage compliance. He thanked the Registrar-General of CAC, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Chief of Staff to the President for their support in bringing the initiative to fruition.