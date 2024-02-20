‘SME In A Box’ meant to help businesses grow –Glo

n order to boost the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in Nigeria, total telecommunications operator, Globacom, has introduced a niche product, ‘SME In A Box.’ The product is an all-inone bundle to connect, grow business and enhance productivity and profitability and can be accessed for as low as N20,000 for a yearly package. The Glo ‘SME In A Box’ provides a set of bundled solutions for all the major communication and technology requirements of SMEs in the country.

“The product provides, among other benefits, professional website creation, customised Email setup and business tools (Social Media Integration, free social media advertising) as one bundle to customers. “With this, SMEs can avoid engaging multiple partners to meet their needs. “It is also bundled with voice and data bundles to enable the SMEs conduct business with ease.” The solution from Globacom is highly customisable and flexible to use as it allows anyone with basic computer skills to establish online business presence and set up business-support tools within 30 minutes.