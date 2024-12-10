SMDF/PAGMI: Reappointment Of Shinkafi Commendable – APC Youth

Share

A prominent Youth of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and current Special Assistant to APC National Legal Adviser on protocol, Kabiru Oro Kaura Namoda has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the reappointment of Fatima Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi as Executive Secretary of Solid Mineral Development Fund (SMDF).

President Tinubu has announced the reappointment of Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI).

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant on protocol to the APC National Legal Adviser, Kabiru Oro Kaura Namoda said Hajiya Fatima Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi has demonstrated needed commitments to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We, the Indigenous youth of Kaura Namoda and supporters of APC in Abuja, are warmly expressing appreciation for the efforts of our own Hajiya Fatima Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi, and are happy with the full support of President Tinubu and his government”.

“We therefore thanked President Tinubu for this development and assured him of the continued support for Fatima Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi’s constituency to his administration”.

“APC Youths in support of Fatima Shinkafi from Zamfara north constituency, really appreciated Mr president for reappointing a woman with impeccable track records to manage SMDF/PAGMI”.

Kabiru Oro maintained that Hajiya Fatima Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi has been up and doing supporting the people of her constituency and Zamfara State, particularly during festivities.

“This has shown that she has the APC at heart, card caring member and a true democrat with people and much love for her country, once again, we want to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bringing the right woman for the job of renewing hope”.

Fatima Shinkafi was first appointed to the job by former President Muhammadu Buhari and is one of the driving forces of the changes in the Solid Mineral Sector in the country.

