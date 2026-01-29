SMC President Underscores Visionary Leadership, Strategic Partnerships

Thet Secretariat Membership (SMC) Presiden Ayodeji Randle has emphasised visionary leadership and strategic partnerships. According to him, with the qualities as the driving force, any organisation is bound not only to survive but to make continuous progress and record steady growth, no matter the prevailing circumstances.

Randle said this on Sunday after he was re-elected to serve for another two years. He listed the hallmarks of his first two-year tenure to include visionary leadership, as seen in his clear roadmap to elevate the club’s image, facilities, and membership value; members’ welfare, especially in terms of commitment to members health and financial security; and efforts at attracting youths and modernising club operations.

He also listed his efforts to be transparent and pursue inclusiveness through open communication, teamwork, and accountability at every level.

On strategic partnerships, Randle said he would continue with efforts to facilitate possible affiliation with other great clubs, underscoring the importance of partnerships in a world that has become a global village. Yomi Shogbolu was elected Besides Randle, members elected also include the Vice President, with Emmanuel Adesuyi Bepo elected as General Secretary.

Oladele Ige emerged as ocial Secretary , with Abiola Salau emerging as Treasurer. Others are Financial Secretary, Mr Wale Macaulay; Ex-Officio Member 1, Capt. Ade Ayeni; Ex-Officio Member 2, Jare Akinboye; and Assistant Social Secretary, Mr Gholahan Fakeye.