SMBLF Mourns Late Chukwuemeka Ezeife

The leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed grief over the death of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Dr) Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ezeife died on Thursday, the 14th day of December 2023 at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja at the age of 85.

The group in a statement issued on Saturday stated that ‘Okwadike’ as he was fondly called was a founding and staunch member of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum; a strong promoter, and an unshaken believer in the unity and progress of Nigeria, based on equity, fairness, and justice.

The statement which was signed by Chief (Dr.) E.K. Clark – Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Leader, Afenifere, Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR, OFR, CFR – President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Pogu Bitrus – President, Middle Belt Forum and Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, FNSE – National Chairman, PANDEF maintained that Ezeife actively participated in the last meeting of the Forum (SMBLF) in Abuja on Thursday 26th October 2023, where far-reaching decisions were made in the overall interest of the country.

Describing him, the statement read “The Havard-trained economist was a prominent Statesman, a politician of exceptional brilliance, high repute, and integrity adding that he was a man of firm resolve and typical modesty who loved his people and Nigeria with passion.

“We will sorely miss his inspiring personality, brilliant ideas, vibrant contributions, and steadfast solidarity in our pursuit of an egalitarian Nigerian State that would be fair and just to all irrespective of tribe, religion, or political inclination.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family in particular, as well as the Government and people of Anambra State, the Igbo Nation, and Nigeria, which he served dedicatedly.

“We pray the Almighty God grants us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and for the peaceful repose of the noble soul of our dearly beloved departed Compatriot. The statement concluded.