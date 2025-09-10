New Telegraph

Smartphones Usage Before 13 Can Harm Mental Health For Life –Experts

Owning a smartphone before age 13 is associated with poorer mind health and wellbeing in early adulthood, according to a global study of more than 100,000 young people. The study was published recently in the peer-reviewed ‘Journal of Human Development and Capabilities’.

According to the findings, 18- to 24-year-olds who had received their first smartphone at age 12 or younger were more likely to report suicidal thoughts, aggression, detachment from reality, poorer emotional regulation, and low self-worth.

The data also shows evidence that these effects of smartphone ownership at an early age are in large part associated with early social media access and higher risks of cyberbullying, disrupted sleep, and poor family relationships by adulthood.

