‘Smartphones: Affordability, Digital Inclusion Key For Africa’s Media Future’

Industry leaders have pinpointed smartphone affordability and comprehensive digital inclusion as the pivotal forces that will dictate the trajectory of Africa’s burgeoning media industry over the coming decade. The central argument, articulated by Dr. Lakinbofa Goodluck, Public Relations Manager of MTN Nigeria, is that without a foundational shift in access to technology, the continent’s vast potential for digital storytelling and economic innovation risks remaining untapped.

Speaking at a forum recently, Goodluck elaborated on the profound connection between basic connectivity and broader socio-economic advancement. He stated that the core belief demanded that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, a principle which begins with universal access to the internet.

He described digital inclusion as a powerful catalyst, unlocking a cascade of other critical opportunities, with financial inclusion being a primary example. However, Goodluck highlighted the most significant impediment to this vision: the high cost of smartphones, citing a sobering GSMA report indicating that approximately six out of every ten people across Africa still lack access to a smartphone.

This statistics, he argued, represented a massive digital divide, emphasising that if people cannot afford the primary tool for connectivity, they are effectively barred from creating content, which stifles the local creativity essential for a vibrant media ecosystem.

While MTN is not a handset manufacturer, Goodluck assured the audience that intense conversations were ongoing within the industry to devise strategies that would bring smartphone prices within reach of the average consumer. The perspectives shared by Goodluck were strongly reinforced by others.

Group Executive Director at Omnicom Media Group West and Central Africa, Yinka Adebayo, illustrated how the fusion of traditional media with digital platforms has transformed brand communications. He contrasted the manual processes of a decade ago with the present reality, where content is distributed globally instantly.

This new velocity, Adebayo noted, demands corresponding agility from brands, which must now engage in a constructive dialogue with consumers rather than simply broadcasting a one-way message. From the content distribution side, Atinuke Babatunde of MultiChoice West Africa detailed the rapid evolution of television, noting that terrestrial stations have embraced digital, real-time online presence.

She explained that through platforms like Showmax, the company blurs the lines between traditional broadcasting and modern streaming, a necessary strategy to engage a Generation Z audience that lives largely online. Director of Programmes at TVC Entertainment, Olukunle Folarin, added the crucial issue of intellectual property protection, as he identified content theft as a major historical issue but pointed to digital platforms like YouTube as providing new tools for creators to protect and monetize their work.

He issued a call to action for the industry to strengthen licensing frameworks to ensure originality is rewarded, which is essential for a sustainable creative economy. Collectively, the insights from the industry leaders painted a complex picture of an African media landscape at a crossroads, with its future growth and global impact hinging directly on overcoming the foundational barriers of device affordability and achieving true, meaningful digital inclusion for all.