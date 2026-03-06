SmartCashPSB Launches ‘No Be Cho ChoCho’ Campaign To Advance Digital Banking In Nigeria

SmartcashPayment Service Bank (PSB), the Airtel-owned digital financial services platform, has unveiled a nationwide marketing campaign titled, “No Be Cho ChoCho”, as part of its efforts to advance digital banking and boost financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Launched at a media event in Lagos, the campaign represents a new chapter for Smartcash, following its earlier “Money Matter Na Sense” positioning, reflecting the company’s rapid growth and increasing role in Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem.

The platform now serves nearly three million active wallets, with users spanning students, traders, households and small businesses across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Ayotunde Kuponiyi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SmartcashPSB, outlined the strategic philosophy behind the campaign, linking the company’s mission to broader global and national economic priorities.

He said: “Financial inclusion is a critical pillar of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and with the launch of ‘No Be Cho ChoCho’, we are proving our commitment to this vision.

“We have built an accessible banking service that breaks barriers for everyone, from corporate executives to the previously unbanked, pulling them from the sidelines to centre stage. Through our flagship zerocharge service, we promise no fees on P2Ptransfers or bill payments.

Furthermore, our savings account offers 15 per cent per annum compounded interest, paid daily without penalties. Unlike conventional banks, we charge you nothing, ensuring your money truly works for you.” Kuponiyi noted that the campaign reflects a broader philosophy of accountability in digital finance.

“Nigerians have experienced inconsistency and unclear charges across various platforms in the past,” he said. “With No Be Cho ChoCho, we are saying clearly: don’t just listen to what we say; experience the proof.”

Providing further insight into the bank’s financial architecture and long-term roadmap, Kuponiyi, emphasised that the campaign reflects the strength of the institution’s operational foundation. “At Smartcash, we have matched our ambitious growth targets with disciplined investment in secure, high-volume processing capabilities.

The No Be Cho ChoCho initiative is a testament to our financial health and our unwavering focus on driving financial inclusion through sustainable incentives that provide real value to the Nigerian economy,” he said.

As part of the rollout, the “No Be Cho ChoCho” campaign will run nationwide across television, radio, outdoor advertising and digital platforms, targeting young, mobile-first consumers while also reaching traders and small businesses through agent networks and USSD channels.

The phrase “Cho ChoCho,” a popular expression in Nigerian street parlance meaning “talking without action,” is used deliberately by the company to challenge the hype-driven marketing culture that has often characterised the fintech sector.

Instead, Smartcash says the campaign will focus on demonstrable performance and measurable value for customers, which means “Smartcash dey show workings”.