SmartCash PSB Partners Baxi To Expand Access to Financial Services

Smartcash Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has announced its strategic partnership with Baxi, one of the largest independent non-bank SME-focused electronic payment networks in Nigeria. The partnership, according to the firm, will focus on increasing wallet and account creation for SmartCash. It stated that the collaboration between the two companies aimed to leverage Baxi’s extensive agent network to pro- vide convenient and accessible financial services to communities across Nigeria.

While Smartcash, one of the fastest growing PSBs in the country, is powered by the solid infrastructure of Airtel, Baxi brings into the relationship a versatile omni-channel platform that facilitates digital payments through mobile, in-store locations, online platforms, wallets, and B2B channels, utilising POS, Mpos, and a mobile app. Speaking on the launch, Chief Operating Officer, Smartcash PSB, Isack Nchunda, described the partnership as another opportunity for the organisation to drive financial inclusion in alignment with the company’s vision.

“Since inception, we have seen Smartcash achieve a great feat in helping to promote financial inclusion and education through collaborations with groups. We are, therefore, excited to collaborate with Baxi to expand access to financial services for more Nigerians. This partnership aligns with our commitment to catering to the diverse needs of our users,” he said. Also commenting on the partnership, Managing Director, Baxi, Degbola Abudu, hailed the possibilities that Baxi and Smartcash would offer customers as they work together.

“We believe in the transformative power of collaboration and this partnership with Smartcash is a show of our commitment to driving financial inclusion in Nigeria. Together, we aim to empower individuals and businesses by making financial services readily avail- able to everyone, everywhere,” she said. According to Smartcash, the partner- ship extends to various financial services, including airtime recharge, cash deposit and withdrawal across a vast network of over 300,000 Baxi agents nationwide and it seeks to streamline financial transactions, particularly in remote areas where traditional banking services are limited. reinforcing the mutually beneficial nature of this partnership.