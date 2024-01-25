Smartcash Partners Stanbic IBTC to Expand Access to Financial Services

Smartcash Payment Ser- vice Bank (PSB), a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has announced its strategic partnership with Stanbic IBTC Bank which will focus on cash deposits and withdrawals for Smartcash customers across Nigeria. Through the collaboration, Smartcash is to leverage Stanbic IBTC Bank’s branch net- work to provide additional financial services to its customers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Partnership, Smartcash Payment Service Bank, Judith Osiobe, described the collaboration as another opportunity to drive financial inclusion across Nigeria. “Since inception, we have seen Smartcash achieve a great feat in helping to promote financial inclusion and education through collaborations with various groups.

We are, therefore, excited to collaborate with Stanbic IBTC Bank to expand access to financial services for more Nigerians. This partnership aligns with our commitment to catering to the diverse needs of our customers,” she said. Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Head, Partnerships, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Omolara Osumsoko, emphasised the pivotal role of financial institutions in the economy.

She noted: “This partnership reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to simplifying the customer experience for Airtel Smartcash customers by providing easy and accessible cash-in and cash-out services across our branches. This initiative allows Airtel Smartcash wallet customers to deposit and withdraw cash from any Stanbic IBTC Bank branch without hassles.

“Smartcash and Stanbic IBTC Bank are confident that the synergies created through this partnership will significantly contribute to the advancement of financial inclusion in Nigeria.”