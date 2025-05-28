Smart Schools: Your Tickets To Sure Future, Mbah Assures Enugu Children

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has celebrated children of the state, describing the 260 Smart Green Schools being constructed by his administration as their tickets to a sure future.

Mbah also said that the 33 per cent budgetary allocation to the education sector was a clear demonstration that they were at the very heart of the administration’s agenda. The governor spoke during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, yesterday.

This year’s event was themed: ‘Children: Our Future, Our Responsibility’. Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, stressed that the Smart Green Schools were not just school blocks, but a factory for the future workforce, innovators, and leaders.

“That is why, from the very beginning of this administration, we put you at the very heart of our agenda. We are building 260 Smart Green Schools, one in every political ward across our great state.

“These are not just schools; they are the schools of the future – powered by solar energy, equipped with digital smart boards, robotics labs, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, ICT centres, multimedia libraries, science labs, and smart farms.”

He urged the children and youth of the state to “be bold, curious, kind, and excellent,” reminding them that they had “the right to dream and to succeed.”

Meanwhile, in her goodwill message, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, described education as the greatest gift that could be given to children.

