Small Doctor Reacts As Fire Razes His Home In Lagos

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known by his stage name, Small Doctor on Thursday survived a fire outbreak that broke out in his house in Lagos.

Confirming the incident via his official Instagram page, Small Doctor noted that no life was lost.

Speaking in the Yoruba dialect, the singer said when a king’s palace gets burnt, it only adds to its beauty.

Small Doctor wrote in Pidgin, “No pressure for the Lord is with me. No life was lost. Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun.

“That is to say, king house wey burns na make beautification fit plenty. Iyanu mashele soonest. Mi o foh, I no break.”