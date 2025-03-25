New Telegraph

March 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Small Doctor, Partner…

Small Doctor, Partner Welcome Baby

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, and his partner have welcomed a baby, sparking excitement among fans.

The news was shared by the singer’s partner on his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 25.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her Maker for the safe arrival of her newborn, sharing baby bump photos.

READ ALSO

However, the gender of the newborn was not disclosed, but it was revealed that the baby was born in Canada.

The post reads, “Alhamdulliah Alhamdulliah Alhamdulliah Robbi Aalamini ❤️.Welcome to the world sunshine”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Flag – Off 2nd Niger Bridge Access Road To Ease Connectivity, Safety
Read Next

Mixed Reactions As Vehicle Inspectors Return To Abuja Roads
Share
Copy Link
×