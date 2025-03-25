Small Doctor, Partner Welcome Baby

Share

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, and his partner have welcomed a baby, sparking excitement among fans.

The news was shared by the singer’s partner on his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 25.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her Maker for the safe arrival of her newborn, sharing baby bump photos.

However, the gender of the newborn was not disclosed, but it was revealed that the baby was born in Canada.

The post reads, “Alhamdulliah Alhamdulliah Alhamdulliah Robbi Aalamini ❤️.Welcome to the world sunshine”.

