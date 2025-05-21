Share

Afrobeats singer, Small Doctor, has expressed deep concern over the effects of drug abuse on Nigerian youths.

Small Doctor recounted a recent visit to his childhood neighbourhood, which left him shocked. He stated that during the visit, he saw some promising young men he grew up with sleeping while standing, due to the effects of drug abuse.

According to him, he was saddened by the experience as he appealed for more advocacy against drug abuse.

The singer recalled how his veteran colleague, Wasiu Ayinde, advised him six years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, saying it would be a lucrative business in the future.

Small Doctor wrote, “There is one bros that sings against drug abuse on socials, been a minute I came across his contents (David something can’t fully remember). I think we need him more this moment.

“I strolled through hoods on Sunday and what I saw was heartbreaking. The rate young chaps use drugs nowadays is alarming .

“Wasiu Ayinde told me 6 years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, stating it is the new oil. That man saw the future.

“Most heartbreaking was when I arrived my hood, I saw some promising guys we grew up together sleeping while standing, some were even making some crazy postures while sleeping.

“So sad.”

