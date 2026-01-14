SMA Foundation Pays Condolence Visit To Akran’s Palace

The Chief Executive Officer SMA Foundation, Mr Samuel Mauyon Ajose, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the Akran royal family in Badagry.

Recall that the Akran of Badagry, ascended to the throne on April 23, 1977, and served for 48 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Lagos State.

His reign was marked by peace, unity, and steady community development across Badagry and its environs. Akran was a former journalist who began his career as a teacher and later transitioned into journalism.

Speaking at the palace, Ajose who is a leading contender in APC Governorship Aspirant said the death of Akran was a big loss to the people of badagry and to the people of Lagos state. He said: “This is not the kind of time Akran should leave us but you know God knows better.”