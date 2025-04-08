SLUG: FG, Imo Govt Should Immortalize Dozie, Says Amadi

Share

The Founder of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Dr Chima Matthew Amadi (Mazi Gburugburu), has asked the Federal Government and Imo State Government to immortalize the late Nda Pascal Gabriel Dozie.

He described the businessman as a titan and one of Nigeria’s most visionary entrepreneurs.

He said Imo State has lost a quintessential community leader and a father figure.

Amadi, who paid the tribute in a statement in Abuja, said Dozie was blessed with humility and integrity.

The statement said: “Sadly, our dear state, Imo, has lost an illustrious son, an intentional statesman, a quintessential community leader, and a father figure who shared in our vision of a state where transparency, accountability, the rule of law, and good governance are institutionalized.

“While we mourn his passing, especially at a time his wise counsel was most needed to realizing the Imo State our founding fathers envisioned, we also celebrate an extraordinary legacy, built on excellence, foresight, and an unrelenting commitment to progress.

“May I appeal to the Federal Government and the Government of Imo State to accord a befitting immortality to this great Icon, in recognition of his many impactful contributions to nationhood.”

Amadi extolled the virtues of the banking Icon.

He added: “The news of the passing of Nda Pascal Gabriel Dozie, one of Nigeria’s most visionary entrepreneurs and astute nation-builders, has left a profound sense of loss in my heart.

“Yet, I remain grateful to God for a truly accomplished life. His journey was a shining testament to brilliance, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s economic and technological advancement.

“A true pioneer, Nda Pascal Dozie, former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was not only the founder of Diamond Bank but also a key architect of Nigeria’s modern financial and telecommunications sectors.

“His leadership at MTN Nigeria shaped a telecom revolution that transformed the nation’s digital landscape.

“Beyond his professional achievements, he was deeply admired across generations and indeed acclaimed globally for his integrity, humility, and profound wisdom.

“On behalf of my family, the Jude and Juliana Foundation, and The Mazi Organization (TMO), we extend our deepest condolences to the Dozie family, especially his beloved wife, Nda Chinyere, my brother Uzoma and his siblings as well as the entire Egbu community, Imolites, and Nigerians at large.

“We pray that God Almighty grants eternal rest to his gentle soul and comfort to all who mourn, in the knowledge that his life was a beacon of impact and service.”

