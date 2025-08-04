Slow Devt: C’Ttee Blames Past Anambra Govts

The Onitsha South Technical Committee and Election Committee has blamed past administrations in Anambra State for not fast-tracking the socio-economic development of the area.

According to a member of the Committee and former Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization, Nduka Alor this has led to the so much pressure on Governor Charles Soludo to commence transformation of the state in more than three years now.

He said: “This, in my opinion, is largely due to the complacency and lack of will by the previous administrations. “Anambrarians are Republicans in nature, hence are usually quick to embrace any plausible development initiatives.

“Little wonder why they embraced the idea of having an economic expert as their next governor during the last governorship election in 2022, ushering in the best thing that has happened to the State in recent years.

“Soludo received the blessings of the people to govern them. He hit the ground running with speech that couldn’t be less than one on Marble and followed through with it in all dexterity.