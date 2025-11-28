Slot Vows To ‘Keep Fighting’ As Liverpool’s Crisis Deepens

Arne Slot vowed yesterday to “keep fighting,” saying his conversations with Liverpool’s owners have not changed despite his team’s deep slump.

The Premier League champions were hammered 4-1 at Anfield by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday – their ninth defeat in their past 12 matches in all competitions.

The stands emptied as frustrated fans quit the ground in droves in the latter stages of the match. It is the worst run of form for the 20-time English champions in more than 70 years.

Now Liverpool face a trip to rejuvenated West Ham on Sunday, desperate to improve on their position of 12th place in the Premier League table.

Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season in his first campaign in charge, said in the aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat he was confident his job was safe. He held a press conference yesterday, previewing Sunday’s game at West Ham, who look a different side under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Liverpool boss was asked at the start of the press conference whether he has spoken to the club’s owners since the PSV game, reports AFP. “We’ve had the same conversations since I’ve been here,” he said.

“We fight on. And we try to improve; that’s what we all try. But the conversations have been the same as they’ve been for the past one and a half years.” The Dutchman admitted Liverpool’s standards had slipped but insisted he did not feel let down by his players.