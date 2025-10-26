New Telegraph

October 26, 2025
Slot, Van Dijk React To Liverpool’s Fourth EPL Loss

Desperate Liverpool Chase Form To Brentford

Liverpool Coach, Arne Slot and Captain Virgil Van Dijk have reacted to the club’s fourth Premier League (EPL) defeat in a row, calling on the fans to stand by the team.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s post on Sunday, Slot was quoted as saying, “The teams have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play against us. We have not found an answer yet.

“Also, it’s not an excuse, but playing so many games away didn’t help,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Correspondingly, Van Dijk said, “Everyone has to look in the mirror, including myself.”

Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot applauds the fans after the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on October 25, 2025. 

“I am sure we will get out of this. But we won’t do it just by talking about it. We will try to improve. The fans who were celebrating with us last season should stand by us now,” he added.

New Telegraph reports that Liverpool slumped to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat as Brentford bullied the defending champions in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Liverpool’s next game is in the EFL Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Anfield.

