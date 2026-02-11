Liverpool manager Arne Slot has insisted his job is safe, even if the club misses out on Champions League qualification, putting to rest speculation about his future amid a challenging season.

Since taking charge in the 2024/2025 season, Dutch manager Arne Slot guided Liverpool to a Premier League (EPL) title.

This term, however, the Reds have struggled to replicate that form and are out of the title race, with a recent defeat to Manchester City compounding their difficulties.

Liverpool now sits in a precarious position, trailing Chelsea by four points and Manchester United by five in the battle for a top-five finish ahead of a crucial midweek trip to Sunderland.

Slot Not Worried About Position

Arne Slot expressed confidence that Liverpool’s hierarchy would consider the broader context of a challenging season rather than focus solely on results, citing the patience shown to his predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, as a precedent.

Addressing speculation about his future, Slot insisted that missing out on Europe’s top competition should not automatically jeopardise his position.

“That is again a difficult question for me to answer because I don’t decide on my future,” he said.

“The only thing I do know is that it happened before, recently, and it didn’t affect the future of that manager. But that doesn’t guarantee anything, of course.”

“In general, [with] managers, especially at this club—maybe somewhere else it is mainly, but not only, about results—they also look at the progress the players make, the progress the team makes, and the circumstances are sometimes taken into account.”

Despite a significant summer transfer outlay, Slot believes that owners Fenway Sports Group and sporting director Richard Hughes will take a broader view of the campaign.

He pointed to the 2022–23 season, when Liverpool stood by Klopp despite finishing outside the top four a decision that ultimately helped lay the foundation for the club’s 20th league title under Slot’s leadership two years later.