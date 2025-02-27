Slot Gets Two-Game Ban Over Row At Everton

Share

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, has been given a two-game touchline ban for his red card against Everton.

He was dismissed for approaching referee Michael Oliver on the pitch after the 2-2 Premier League draw at Goodison Park on 12 February.

Slot missed the league leaders’ home game with Newcastle yesterday and will not be available for the visit of Southampton on March 8.

He can be on the touchline for the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Paris St-Germain on March 5. Slot was also fined £70,000 by an independent Football Association commission after accepting the charge.

Liverpool assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff was banned for two games and fined £7,000, while Liverpool and Everton were fined £65,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players.

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser sparked chaotic scenes, with Everton fans entering the field to celebrate. Liverpool thought Tarkowski’s goal, which was checked by the video assistant referee (VAR), should have been ruled out for a push on defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up.

Slot exchanged words with one of the assistant referees before shaking hands with Oliver, who immediately showed him a red card. Hulshoff was also sent off.

