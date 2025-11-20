Slimcase- Wizkid Has the Most Lavish Lifestyle in Nigerian Music

Singer and hypeman Oluwafemi Oladapo, popularly known as Slimcase, has praised Wizkid’s lifestyle, describing it as the height of luxury in the Nigerian music industry and admitting that even a small share of it would be enough to satisfy him.

Speaking in a recently circulated interview on X, Slimcase said he admires the way the Grammy winner enjoys his wealth without drawing attention to it.

According to him, “If I could experience just a little of the comfort Wizkid enjoys, I’d feel fulfilled. Nobody in the industry lives as well as he does, and he does it quietly, without showing off.”

READ ALSO:

Slimcase often reflects on his rise from earning ₦15,000 monthly at a factory job to becoming a recognised figure in Nigeria’s entertainment space. He gained widespread fame after helping drive the “Shaku Shaku” street movement and has collaborated with major artistes, including Wizkid, D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and 2Baba. His track “Gucci Snake,” featuring Wizkid, remains one of his standout releases.

Beyond music, Slimcase has become a familiar face online as a content creator and influencer, crediting Don Jazzy for inspiring his work in that area.

He has served as a brand ambassador for several companies and has earned industry recognition, including nominations at The Headies and City People Entertainment Awards. His popular slang phrases, such as “SaintSamiGanja” and “RubyLearnShii,” have helped bolster his street reputation.

Reflecting on his journey, Slimcase said Wizkid’s lifestyle motivates him to keep striving. “Watching someone enjoy life so effortlessly makes you look at your own goals differently. I’ve come a long way, but that kind of quiet enjoyment is something I really admire.”

Wizkid is widely known for his understated but expensive taste. The global music star reportedly owns homes in Lagos, London and Los Angeles, travels frequently on private jets, and maintains a collection of luxury cars. His preference for exclusive gatherings, high-end fashion and low-key opulence has made him a symbol of refined success in African music.

Slimcase’s remarks highlight both the ambition and admiration that define the relationships between Nigeria’s music talents, blending street resilience with aspirations for a more luxurious lifestyle.